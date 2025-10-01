Salus Shares To Trade

Slovenian pharmaceutical firm Salus has indicated that it expects trading in its shares to restart soon, possibly on Ljubljana's over-the-counter market, reports New Europe. "Trading should restart, if necessary on the OTC market," said supervisory board president Igor Jenko at a news conference.

Salus shares were suspended from Slovenia's SBI index on February 14 after the firm said the Slovenia Payment Agency had ordered it to alter its ownership structure, giving the state an 80% stake. Salus said it has started a court action against the agency's ruling.