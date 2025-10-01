Salus Shares To Trade

Slovenian pharmaceutical firm Salus has indicated that it expects trading in its shares to restart soon, possibly on Ljubljana's over-the-counter market, reports New Europe. "Trading should restart, if necessary on the OTC market," said supervisory board president Igor Jenko at a news conference.
Salus shares were suspended from Slovenia's SBI index on February 14 after the firm said the Slovenia Payment Agency had ordered it to alter its ownership structure, giving the state an 80% stake. Salus said it has started a court action against the agency's ruling.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze