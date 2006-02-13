Samaritan Pharma signs R&D deal

Nevada, USA-based drugmaker Samaritan Pharmaceuticals says it has signed a licensing agreement with Georgetown University ,in Washington DC to license the latter's Spirostenols as a potential treatment for mitochondrial disorders.

Impairment of mitochondria, the primary cellular energy-generating organelle, is thought play a role in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and conditions such as neuronal death induced by stroke. Samaritan says it will develop the licensed compounds to meet these types of illnesses.