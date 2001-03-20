San Francisco concern at "sexy" HIV drug ads

The Board of Supervisors of the US city of San Francisco is calling fora meeting on April 12, at which it will propose that no city property should carry "sexy" advertising for HIV/AIDS drugs. This would make San Francisco the first US city to impose such a ban.
Given the increasing rates of HIV infection, city officials and activists are noting their concern at what they see as the ads' "glamorization" of prescription drugs. This type of advertising "sends a message that if you get infected, just take a pill and you'll be beautiful and happy," San Francisco Board of Supervisors president Tom Ammiano told Reuters.
Preliminary results of a study of men seeking treatment for sexually-transmitted diseases at public clinics found that "treatment optimism" might be a reason for San Francisco's rising levels of new HIV infection, with 71% of respondents finding the ads depicted men who were "healthy, handsome and strong," and 61% saying that such advertising could affect a decision to have unprotected sex. "These drug ads are using sex to sell HIV medicines, which is like using [hamburgers] to sell cholesterol medicine," said study author, Jeff Klausner.
