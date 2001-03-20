Friday 22 November 2024

San Francisco concern at "sexy" HIV drug ads

20 March 2001

The Board of Supervisors of the US city of San Francisco is calling fora meeting on April 12, at which it will propose that no city property should carry "sexy" advertising for HIV/AIDS drugs. This would make San Francisco the first US city to impose such a ban.

Given the increasing rates of HIV infection, city officials and activists are noting their concern at what they see as the ads' "glamorization" of prescription drugs. This type of advertising "sends a message that if you get infected, just take a pill and you'll be beautiful and happy," San Francisco Board of Supervisors president Tom Ammiano told Reuters.

Preliminary results of a study of men seeking treatment for sexually-transmitted diseases at public clinics found that "treatment optimism" might be a reason for San Francisco's rising levels of new HIV infection, with 71% of respondents finding the ads depicted men who were "healthy, handsome and strong," and 61% saying that such advertising could affect a decision to have unprotected sex. "These drug ads are using sex to sell HIV medicines, which is like using [hamburgers] to sell cholesterol medicine," said study author, Jeff Klausner.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze