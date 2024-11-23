Sandoz sets share price for Clariant

- Switzerland's Sandoz has set the share price for its industrial chemical division Clariant's flotation at between 360 and 410 Swiss francs ($310.4 and $353.5). Gross proceeds before commissions and expenses should be between 2.19 billion and 2.39 billion francs, says the company. Meantime, Clariant expects to build new plants and service centers in Asia to meet an expected rise in sales. Clariant currently accounts for 22% of group sales, and this is expected to rise to about one third over the next few years, according to the company.