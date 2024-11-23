Sandoz Sues Japanese Drugmakers

Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz has launched legal action against nine Japanese drugmakers in courts in Tokyo and Nagoya. Sandoz is claiming patent infringement on its neuromuscular blocking agent Ternelin (tizanidine), which is licensed to Sankyo for marketing in Japan.

The defendant companies include Shinyaku Inc and Shiono Chemical Co. They are alleged to have infringed an approval of the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare for the production of tizanidine through which patent rights for Sandoz Ternelin were violated. The Swiss firm achieved sales of 11.6 billion yen ($106.3 million) with this drug in Japan in 1995.