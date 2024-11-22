Sanofi Says 1995 1st Qtr "Satisfying"

Despite the turmoil experienced by currencies in March, French health and beauty products company Sanofi has said that sales growth in the first quarter of 1995 was satisfactory. At 5.5 billion French francs ($1.1 billion), sales increased 4.3% on the like, year-earlier period on a comparable basis.

Sales of human health care products amounted to 4.5 billion francs, up 5.2%, in the first quarter, and the pharmaceutical sector includes Sterling Winthrop's prescription drug sales since October 1994.

Pharmaceutical sales were ahead in France and the vast majority of other western European countries, said the company. Turnover also grew in the USA. Sales of the Access automated immunoassay system drove Sanofi's diagnostics business, which continues to make progress.