SB and Takeda In Combinatorial Chemistry Link-Up

SmithKline Beecham and Takeda Chemical Industries are considering a collaboration in the area of combinatorial chemistry. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, the two companies would share their existing combinatorial chemistry technologies, which includes exchanging libraries for use in their internal drug screening programs, and developing novel approaches.

SB and Takeda have an existing collaboration in genomics, and George Poste, chairman of R&D at SB Pharmaceuticals, said that the success of this earlier venture prompted the new deal. As part of the new collaboration, both SB and Takeda will have access to the high-throughput combinatorial chemistry system under development by Orchid Biocomputer Inc, which was formed in September 1995 by the David Sarnoff Research Centre in collaboration with SB.