SB Lifts 2nd Qtr Earnings 20%

SmithKline Beecham reported pretax profit of L644 million ($966 million) for first-half 1994, a rise of 7%, though for the second quarter pretax profits were down 1% to L291 million. This was still at the top end or above analysts' expectations, and was a comparison with a quarter which benefited from SB's sale of its personal care operation.
Sales for the six months were up 4% to L3.04 billion ($4.57 billion) and 8% to L1.57 billion for the second quarter. Half-year trading profit rose 20% to L648 million and 21% to L296 million for the three months ended June 30.
Pharmaceutical sales for the three months were up 9% at L909 million, animal health rose 6% to L97 million, consumer health increased 9% to L346 million and clinical laboratories rose 7% to L215 million. Trading profit from pharmaceuticals rose 24% to L219 million, animal health was up 10% to L12 million, consumer health care increased 17% to L42 million and clinical laboratories rose 3% to L23 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze