SB Lifts 2nd Qtr Earnings 20%

SmithKline Beecham reported pretax profit of L644 million ($966 million) for first-half 1994, a rise of 7%, though for the second quarter pretax profits were down 1% to L291 million. This was still at the top end or above analysts' expectations, and was a comparison with a quarter which benefited from SB's sale of its personal care operation.

Sales for the six months were up 4% to L3.04 billion ($4.57 billion) and 8% to L1.57 billion for the second quarter. Half-year trading profit rose 20% to L648 million and 21% to L296 million for the three months ended June 30.

Pharmaceutical sales for the three months were up 9% at L909 million, animal health rose 6% to L97 million, consumer health increased 9% to L346 million and clinical laboratories rose 7% to L215 million. Trading profit from pharmaceuticals rose 24% to L219 million, animal health was up 10% to L12 million, consumer health care increased 17% to L42 million and clinical laboratories rose 3% to L23 million.