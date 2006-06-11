Schering AG gets EU marketing authorization for Betaferon in emerging MS

German drugmaker Schering AG says that it has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for the use of Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) in the treatment of newly-emerging multiple sclerosis. The drug is already indicated for use against relapsing forms of MS where it reduces the risk of developing clinical demyelinating MS when given as a subcutaneous 250mcg injection every other day. In addition, the firm reported that when used during the emergence of MS the product affords around twice the protection against going on to develop full MS, when compared with placebo.
