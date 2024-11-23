Schering AG Optimistic About 1996

Schering AG of Germany is expecting to post increased profits, exceeding 285 million Deutschemarks ($199 million), and sales of over 5 billion marks in the current year.

This is in contrast to 1995 which was not a good year for the company, which was dogged by product controversy, particularly around its contraceptive agents, and currency fluctuations (Marketletters passim). The firm is expecting 1995 profits to decline 18% and sales will fall around 2%.

The confidence for the current year stems from hopes for its multiple sclerosis treatment Betaferon (interferon beta-1b), which will be launched in Germany soon. This year, sales of the product are forecast to be around 650 million marks.