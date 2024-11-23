Schering AG Optimistic About 1996

Schering AG of Germany is expecting to post increased profits, exceeding 285 million Deutschemarks ($199 million), and sales of over 5 billion marks in the current year.
This is in contrast to 1995 which was not a good year for the company, which was dogged by product controversy, particularly around its contraceptive agents, and currency fluctuations (Marketletters passim). The firm is expecting 1995 profits to decline 18% and sales will fall around 2%.
The confidence for the current year stems from hopes for its multiple sclerosis treatment Betaferon (interferon beta-1b), which will be launched in Germany soon. This year, sales of the product are forecast to be around 650 million marks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze