Schering AG sees 2005 net leap 23%

27 February 2006

Germany's Schering AG, the world's leading oral contraceptives maker, has increased its net sales 8% in 2005 (currency adjusted: 7%) to 5.31 billion euros ($6.32 billion). Operating profit rose 21% to 928.0 million euros and net profit grew 23% to 619.0 million euros. Earnings per share were up 23% to 3.26 euros, while operating margins improved to 17.5 % in the reporting year. Fourth-quarter 2005 operating profit was 218.0 million euros, beating the 213.0 million euros average forecast from a Reuters poll of 17 analysts.

The company says that the positive net sales development in 2005 was primarily based on the success of Betaferon (interferon beta-1a) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (+10% to 867.0 million euros), as well as the worldwide leading oral contraceptive Yasmin (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol), which rose 34% to 586.0 million euros, and the intrauterine delivery system, Mirena (+21% to 169.0 million euros).

These products contributed significantly to the increase of net sales in the USA region (+13%), Latin America/ Canada region (+9%) and Asia/Pacific region (+7%).

