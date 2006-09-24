Schering and Organon end R&D collaboration

German drugmaker Schering AG and Dutch biotechnology firm Organon, a unit of Azko Nobel, say that they will end their male fertility research control collaboration at the end of the current Phase II trial that they are undertaking. Both firms added that they will continue conducting research in this area on a separate basis. The companies said that the partnership had been constructive as it had shown that progestogen and testosterone can work as a contraceptive, but added that the drug administration method examined in the study, an annual implant combined with three-monthly injections, was unlikely to result in a product that was appropriate for everyday use.