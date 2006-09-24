Schering and Organon end R&D collaboration

German drugmaker Schering AG and Dutch biotechnology firm Organon, a unit of Azko Nobel, say that they will end their male fertility research control collaboration at the end of the current Phase II trial that they are undertaking. Both firms added that they will continue conducting research in this area on a separate basis. The companies said that the partnership had been constructive as it had shown that progestogen and testosterone can work as a contraceptive, but added that the drug administration method examined in the study, an annual implant combined with three-monthly injections, was unlikely to result in a product that was appropriate for everyday use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze