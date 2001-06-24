Friday 22 November 2024

Schering-Plough runs into problems with FDA again over manufacturing plants

24 June 2001

Schering-Plough has once again fallen foul of the US Food and DrugAdministration after the agency completed inspections of the company's manufacturing facilities in Kenilworth and Union, New Jersey, USA, and in Las Piedras and Manati, Puerto Rico. Originally, the FDA found deficiencies concerning compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices during recent inspections of the plants, primarily related to production processes, controls and procedures (Marketletter February 26).

The agency has issued new inspection reports, called Form FDA-483 and based on visits in May and June, which cite "some continuing and some additional deficiencies concerning compliance" with cGMPs. S-P says that it is in the process of responding to the reports and is continuing to discuss these problems with the agency, but claims that "it has moved aggressively and deliberately in an effort to resolve these manufacturing issues."

Firm says more work needs to be done

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze