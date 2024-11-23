Schering, Rentschler In Betaseron Deal

Schering AG has signed an agreement with German drugmaker Rentschler for the development, production and marketing of a new recombinant form of interferon beta made in Chinese hamster ovary cells. Schering's own Betaseron is made in bacteria.

Rentschler will manufacture the product and holds joint distribution rights for the German market, while Schering has worldwide marketing and production rights for the North American market, and also retains options on the future development of other interferons from Rentschler. The companies have said they will also collaborate on the development of interferons in other disease areas, including viral hepatitis.