Schwarz Pharma Makes Strong Improvement

German company Schwarz Pharma, which is currently preparing for a stock exchange listing, has reported a 7% rise in sales in the first nine months of 1994 to 657 million Deutschemarks ($417.8 million).
Net profits grew 30%, helped by a major restructuring program in Germany and a marked improvement in sales and profits abroad. Sales in 1994 as a whole are set to exceed 900 million marks with 120 million to 130 million marks coming from the generics business. The company is forecasting a 40% rise in net profits, which reached 39.9 million marks in 1993.
The firm specializes mainly in drugs to treat illnesses relating to the cardiovascular system but is also active in developing gastrointestinal system products and urological drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze