A biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapeutic iRhom2 antibodies.

Company Overview

In July 2024, SciRhom announced the closing of a EUR 63 million (USD 70 million) Series A financing round, which will be used to accelerate and broaden the impact of the company’s therapeutic strategy in autoimmune disorders. The first clinical study evaluating SR-878, a highly specific monoclonal antibody for iRhom2, is expected to start dosing in the second half of 2024.

iRhom2 controls the enzyme TACE, a key node in several disease-causing signaling pathways. Tested in vitro and in mouse models of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), these antibodies potently and selectively inhibit TACE in immune cells, thereby protecting against RA and IBD. 



Latest SciRhom News

SciRhom secures 63 million euros in Series A financing
9 July 2024
