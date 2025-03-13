A commercial-stage pharma company focused on redefining cardiorenal care with integrated treatments designed to address the unmet needs of patients.

​scPharmaceuticals Inc., established in 2013 and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products designed to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs. The company's lead product, FUROSCIX, is a proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide intended for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure.

In August 2024, scPharmaceuticals secured non-dilutive financings totaling up to $125 million from Perceptive Advisors. This arrangement included a $75 million senior secured term loan and a $50 million revenue interest financing, aimed at refinancing existing debt and supporting the commercialization of FUROSCIX.

The company has also established a collaboration agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., focusing on incorporating advanced drug delivery systems with FUROSCIX.

In March 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental New Drug Application for FUROSCIX, expanding its indication to include the treatment of edema in patients with chronic kidney disease. This approval is expected to broaden the therapeutic applications of FUROSCIX and enhance its market potential.