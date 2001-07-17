Seattle Genetics licenses MAbs

USA-based Seattle Genetics has entered into an agreement to licensecertain monoclonal antibodies that target cancer and immunological disease from CLB-Research and Development of the Netherlands.
Seattle will have development, manufacturing and worldwide commercialization rights to therapeutic products derived from the antibodies, and will evaluate the antibodies themselves as therapeutic agents. The company said it will also apply its antibody-drug conjugate technology to see if their potency can be increased.
