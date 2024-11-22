Second Polish Pharma Co To Go Public

Around 56% of shares in the state-owned pharmaceutical company Kutnowskie Zaklady Farmaceutyczne Polfa are being offered to the Polish public this week.
The Polish Securities Commission has said in a statement that it had approved for public trading all 1.8 million Polfa shares, including a 1 million share public offering which is set to close on December 23. Also up to 258,000 shares or 14% of Polfa's capital would be offered to company employees. The price is to be announced later.
The company is the second pharmaceutical business to be sold off by the Polish State. In June it privatized Jelfa, which is now listed on the Warsaw bourse.
