Sequoia raises $35 million

Sequoia Pharmaceuticals says it has raised $35.0 million in a series C financing that will be used to further develop its pipeline candidates for the treatment of drug-resistant HIV infections, including the company's two lead clinical candidates, an HIV protease inhibitor as well as a novel therapeutic agent: a Pharmacokinetic Enhancer.
The Wellcome Trust led the round of financing and was joined by other existing investors including Healthcare Venture, Sofinnova Partners and Aberdare Ventures, as well as new investor, MedImmune Ventures. As a result, Julie Eskay-Eagle of Wellcome Trust and Wayne Hockmeyer, president of MedImmune Ventures, join the Sequoia board.
Cindy Collins, chief executive of Sequoia, said: "the proceeds from this series C financing enable us to further advance the development of our drug candidates. Sequoia is anticipating sponsoring two clinical trials beginning in early 2007."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze