Sequus' Doxil "More Effective" Than ABV

Sequus' Doxil (pegylated liposomal doxorubicin), indicated for thefirst-line treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma, is more effective and safer than combinations of Adriamycin (doxorubicin), bleomycin and vincristine, according to data presented at the 4th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections.
A response rate of 52% was noted in the Doxil group, compared to 25% of the ABV group and 23% of patients treated with bleomycin-vincristine. Fewer severe side effects were reported in the Doxil group compared to the ABV and BV groups, with the exception of mucositis, and less than 1% of patients suffered skin toxicity.
