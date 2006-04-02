Serono "finding it hard to find a buyer"

Leading UK biotechnology firm Serono, which put up a "for sale" notice last year (Marketletter November 21, 2005), with a price tag thought to have been about $15.0 billion, seems to be having difficulties finding a buyer at the right price and may instead go for an acquisition. The company is 62%-owned by the Bertarelli family, with Ernesto Bertarelli its chief executive.
That is the view of some industry observers, following the Switzerland-based firm's announcement of plans to seek shareholder approval to increase its share capital by creating 7,618,860 new bearer shares worth 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($5.72 billion). The news sent Serono's share price tumbling as much as 9% on the morning the news was released, March 31.
The statement from the firm said: "the strategic review announced in November 2005 is on-going and could result in a sale of, merger of, or one or more acquisitions by the company. To provide the company with financing capacity to pursue such alternatives, the board of directors of Serono propose to increase the authorized share capital at the forthcoming annual shareholders' meeting. There is no assurance that any transaction will be consummated."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze