Serono Poised To Enter Multiple Sclerosis Fray

Ares-Serono's interferon beta-1a product Rebif has become the first drugof this type to improve three key measures of activity in multiple sclerosis. Patients on the drug had a significant reduction in the progression to disability, a significant decrease in relapse rates, and significantly reduced disease burden (measured by magnetic resonance imaging).
Neither Schering AG/Berlex' Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) nor Biogen's Avonex (interferon beta-1a) have been shown in trials to have a positive impact on all these parameters. Serono hopes that the new Phase III efficacy data, in concert with a favorable side-effect profile, will enable it to mount a major challenge on the MS market, currently valued at $2.5 billion a year and forecast to double in the next five years.
The new Rebif data were reported at the 122nd annual meeting of the American Neurological Association in San Diego. The trial involved 560 patients with the relapsing-remitting form of the disease (claimed to be the largest trial ever undertaken in this patient population).
