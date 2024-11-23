Servier/Egis Buy Polish Drugmaker

Hungarian drugs producer Egis Rt and its French majority ownerLaboratoire Servier have acquired an unnamed Polish pharmaceutical manufacturer, according to MTI Econews. The name of the company will be announced after the transaction is completed, which is expected to be this month (August).
MTI says Egis will acquire a minority stake in the company, and Servier will become its majority owner. The Polish company is said to have a strong position on the Polish generics drug market, achieving sales of around $5 million last year. It was also said that some of the Polish firm's drugs will be marketed by Egis Polska and that Egis could relocate some drug production to the Polish company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze