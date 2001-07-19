Servier investing in Latin America

Servier of France says that, as part of its aim to double the number ofproducts it sells in Latin America, the firm is going to invest $40 million, split between a new factory in the Rio de Janeiro area and a research center elsewhere in Brazil. Once the new factory comes on-line, due in 2003, Servier will no longer have to import medicines into the region, according to the South American Business Information news service.

Looking to boost Brazilian sales

At the moment, the company sells 14 products in Latin America, bringing in revenues of $72 million annually, of which $23.2 million is earned in Brazil. A report in Gazeta Mercantil noted that Servier is hoping to increase its Brazilian income to $70 million by 2005.