Servier makes $232M investment in Ireland

Laboratoires Servier, the leading French independent research-based pharmaceutical group, has announced the creation of a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Waterford, Ireland, and increased capacity at the existing factory in Arklow. This investment package, which is worth up to 185.0 million euros ($232.1 million), is expected to create around 200 new jobs over the next five to seven years, the company noted.

At the same time, Servier revealed details of research partnerships between the company and University College, Dublin, across all their common fields of medical research - molecular pathology, structural biology, formulation, pharmacology, clinical, biomathematics, bioinformatics, toxicology and proteomics.

Commenting on the new Irish investment package company founder and president Jacques Servier said: "our many worldwide clients do not wish to depend on a single manufacturing facility and thus run a risk of lacking in medicinal products. The new manufacturing facility for active substances will be able to back-up Bolbec in France if for any reason it could not manufacture some specialties."