​Shanton Pharma, established in 2016, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for gout, hyperuricemia, and pruritus. Headquartered in Singapore, with research and development operations spanning the United States, China, and Singapore, the company focuses on addressing significant unmet medical needs in these therapeutic areas. ​

In December 2020, Shanton Pharma secured $31.2 million in Series A+ financing, aimed at advancing the clinical development of its lead compound, SAP-001. SAP-001 is an investigational once-daily oral therapy targeting refractory and tophaceous gout. Its unique mechanism of action has demonstrated promising efficacy and safety profiles in Phase I and Phase IIa clinical studies. ​

In January 2023, the company initiated the RID GOUT Study, a Phase IIb trial evaluating SAP-001's effectiveness in lowering serum urate levels among patients unresponsive to standard xanthine oxidase inhibitor therapies. This six-month, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 87 patients across 21 U.S. sites. ​

By March 2025, Shanton Pharma reported positive topline data from the Phase IIb study, indicating that SAP-001 met its primary endpoint by significantly reducing serum urate levels in refractory gout patients. These results underscore SAP-001's potential as a best-in-class treatment for individuals with limited therapeutic options. ​