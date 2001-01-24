Friday 22 November 2024

Sharp rise in Israel funds' co-pay income

24 January 2001

Israeli non-hospital spending in the community on medicines and medicalequipment rose 12.4% in 1999, or 8.4% in real terms (at constant prices), says the Ministry of Health's audit of sickfund activities. This translates to NI$530 ($127.88) per capita, adjusted for age, a rise of 7.9% (4.3% in real terms).

Drugs and medical equipment accounted for 18.7% of total sickfund spending in 1999, up from 17.6% in 1998. This growth reflects the extensions to the funds' "basket" of products and services in 1998-99, and the end of the dramatic drop in growth which followed the freeze on updating the basket in 1995-97. Drugs and medical equipment's share of fund spending has been rising but will probably decline once big items, such as doctors' 1999-2000 salary increases, are factored in, notes the Marketletter's local correspondent.

Funds' revenues from prescription co-payments grew 26.6% in 1999 to NI$1.25 billion, a rise of 21.4% per capita (17.3% in real terms) to NI$194. These revenues represent 36.7% of funds' total spending on drugs and medical equipment, up from 32.6% in 1998, and show the discounts which funds can obtain from suppliers; they all charge about 15% of list prices for copayments. This growth reflects the prescription co-payment rises approved in August 1998 and the basket's extension during 1999, but it also seems to be harming weaker groups of the population.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze