Singapore plans drug price cuts, easier PIs

Singapore's Health Minister, Lim Hng Kiang, has set up a new statutorycommittee whose task will be to propose ways in which the country's drug prices can be reduced and patients' access to the most advanced treatments improved.
The panel, which is expected to make its recommendations by the end of the year, will also be charged with finding methods of enabling consumers to make more informed choices about their medications, through improvements in the availabilityand provision of comparative information on efficacy and cost, reports the Straits Times Weekly newspaper.
The government will also be taking steps to facilitate parallel importing of cheaper drugs, and to extend to the private sector a new bulk drug-purchasing collaboration between public health care services in the eastern and western halves of the island.
