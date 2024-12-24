Tuesday 24 December 2024

SiteOne Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company developing selective ion channel modulators for the treatment of pain, cough, and other conditions.

SiteOne Tx is advancing a novel class of highly selective small molecule inhibitors targeting NaV1.7, NaV1.8, and other voltage-gated ion channels to treat sensory hyperexcitability disorders such as chronic cough, itch, and pain. Since its inception, SiteOne has been dedicated to the development of safe and effective pain therapeutics without the significant addiction potential and side effects of opioids. 

The company is also advancing additional novel drug candidates that exhibit precise selectivity for individual ion channel subtypes to treat other sensory hyperexcitability disorders such as chronic cough and chronic ocular surface pain.

Latest SiteOne Therapeutics News

SiteOne secures $100 million for non-opioid analgesics
18 December 2024
Aficamten attracts more interest as Sanofi buys China rights
Pharmaceutical
Aficamten attracts more interest as Sanofi buys China rights
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III trials results with BMS’ Sotyktu
24 December 2024
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Victoza
24 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sumitomo gains FDA approval of Gemtesa for OAB
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
RAPT obtains worldwide rights ex-China to Jemincare MAb
24 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Traws Pharma soars as it advances H5N1 bird flu treatment
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
Shionogi to acquire full ownership of joint ventures with Ping An
23 December 2024


