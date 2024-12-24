SiteOne Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company developing selective ion channel modulators for the treatment of pain, cough, and other conditions.

SiteOne Tx is advancing a novel class of highly selective small molecule inhibitors targeting NaV1.7, NaV1.8, and other voltage-gated ion channels to treat sensory hyperexcitability disorders such as chronic cough, itch, and pain. Since its inception, SiteOne has been dedicated to the development of safe and effective pain therapeutics without the significant addiction potential and side effects of opioids.

The company is also advancing additional novel drug candidates that exhibit precise selectivity for individual ion channel subtypes to treat other sensory hyperexcitability disorders such as chronic cough and chronic ocular surface pain.