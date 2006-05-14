SkyePharma and Kos to develop Flutiform

UK-based drugmaker SkyePharma says it has entered into an agreement with US firm Kos Pharmaceuticals under which they will jointly develop the former's drug Flutiform (fluticasone and formoterol), for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The drug, which consists of a unique combination of a brochodilator and an inhaled steroid, is currently in Phase III assessment as a treatment for asthma in adolescents and adults.
Under the terms of the deal, Kos receives exclusive rights to market Flutiform in the USA, which is predicted to be the largest market for the drug, and has the right of first negotiation when it is launched in Canada. In return SkyePharma will receive a $25.0 million upfront fee and is entitled to up to $165.0 million in milestone payments on the achievement of regulatory approval and revenue target. The London-headquartered company is also eligible for royalties based on product sales.
The firms say that they will submit Flutiform to the US Food and Drug Administration for the asthma indication by the second half of 2007, with the aim of launching the product in 2009. SkyePharma added that it expects the combined asthma and COPD market to be worth around $5.0 billion in the next five years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze