SLIL files IND on new cancer drug SL11047

SLIL Biomedical has filed an Investigational New Drug application in theUSA for its lead candidate drug, SL11047 for the treatment of AIDS-related lymphoma, seeking approval to start a Phase I/II trial to assess tolerability to increasing doses in ARL patients.

SL11047 is a new-generation polyamine analog which is thought to act by attaching to DNA and preventing cells from dividing. First-generation drugs of this kind were limited by toxicity concerns, but SLIL's president and chief executive, Peter Molloy, says that the company "now has other second- and third-generation polyamine compounds," and a pipeline of more than a dozen lead compounds. Its second candidate drug, SL11093, is in preclinical development for prostate cancer.

SLIL says that if SL11047 proves to be well-tolerated and effective in the treatment of ARL, it will seek fast-track US Food and Drug Administration review with a view to launching the drug in 2004.