SNIP In Cost-Effective Prescribing Move

In the light of moves by the French government to provide more cost effective health care - with the aim of reducing the social security deficit - Bernard Mesure, president of the French drug industry association SNIP has met with the heads of other associations for the medical profession (the Confederation des Syndicat Medicaux and the Syndicat des Medecins Liberaux) and the head of the French national health insurance body CNAMTS to discuss ways of promoting more cost-effective care for patients.

SNIP will form part of a group set up as technical advisers to the medical professions in relation to implementing more cost-effective prescribing of drugs medicines while maintaining the present level of care offered to patients, the association has announced.