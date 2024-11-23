Solid Performance From Degussa

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Degussa performed solidly in the first six months of 1994, with pretax profits rising 54% to 186 million Deutschemarks ($119.8 million). Sales were up 1% to 10.9 billion marks ($7.0 billion).

The company said that all its business sectors achieved higher earnings. The pharmaceuticals sector posted sales up 6% to 1.64 billion marks. The company said that around half of this increase was a result of the consolidation of the acquisition of the Dutch dental company Elephant.

Profits of the Asta Medica group increased substantially, mainly as a result of streamlining measures.