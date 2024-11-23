Solid Performance From Degussa

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Degussa performed solidly in the first six months of 1994, with pretax profits rising 54% to 186 million Deutschemarks ($119.8 million). Sales were up 1% to 10.9 billion marks ($7.0 billion).
The company said that all its business sectors achieved higher earnings. The pharmaceuticals sector posted sales up 6% to 1.64 billion marks. The company said that around half of this increase was a result of the consolidation of the acquisition of the Dutch dental company Elephant.
Profits of the Asta Medica group increased substantially, mainly as a result of streamlining measures.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze