Solu Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing bifunctional small-molecule therapeutics designed to eliminate disease-driving cells in oncology, immunology, and autoimmune diseases.

The company’s proprietary CyTaC (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) platform, in-licensed from GSK, enables the targeting of previously intractable cell surface proteins by linking small molecules to proprietary antibodies that recruit immune effector functions. ​

In April 2025, Solu announced a $41 million Series A financing round to support the clinical advancement of its lead candidate, STX-0712, a CCR2-targeting CyTaC currently in Phase 1 trials for chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and other hematologic malignancies. The funding round included new investors such as Eli Lilly & Company, Biovision Ventures, Pappas Capital, Hengdian Group Capital, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program, alongside existing investors Longwood Fund, Santé Ventures, DCVC Bio, Astellas Venture Management, and Alexandria Venture Investments. ​

Solu was founded in 2023 with $31 million in seed financing co-led by Longwood Fund and Santé Ventures. The company’s pipeline includes additional CyTaC and TicTaC (Therapeutic Index Control Targeting Chimera) programs targeting pathogenic immune cells and ion channels, with applications in immunological and inflammatory diseases. 

Lilly-backed Solu stacked and ready for the clinic
10 April 2025
