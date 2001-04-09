Solvay buys back flu vaccine plant

Belgium's Solvay has announced plans to buy back and expand a productionunit in the Netherlands where the company's Influvac influenza vaccine is currently bulk manufactured by American Home Products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was noted that the firm is making the purchase three years before a buyback option is due to expire.

Solvay said that the decision to expand the plant in Weesp is due to the fast-growing demand for Influvac, adding that it will also increase the filling capacity of its site in Olst, the Netherlands, where the vaccine is filled into syringes. Sales of Influvac have tripled since 1995, the company said, noting that they reached 50 million euros ($44.1 million) in 2000, and predicted further growth for the vaccine.

