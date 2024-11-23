Sonus Files NDA For EchoGen Emulsion

Sonus Pharmaceuticals has submitted a New Drug Application with the US authorities for EchoGen (perflenapent emulsion), the first fluorocarbon-based ultrasound contrast agent. The product was developed to enhance the clinical utility and cost-effectiveness of ultrasound procedures in radiology and cardiology.

Pivotal Phase III echocardiography and radiology clinical trials with EchoGen were conducted in 410 patients in 33 study sites in the USA. The NDA filing triggers a $4 million milestone payment from Abbott Laboratories, which has rights to market the product in the USA.