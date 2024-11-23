South Africa May Test Controversial HIV Drug

The Medicines Control Council in South Africa said it is consideringwhether it should conduct clinical testing of the banned HIV drug, Virodene P058, even though it has already asked the police to investigate criminal charges against the researchers and doctors who have been illegally administering the drug to patients.

MCC chairman Peter Folb said in November that the agency had received numerous reports of toxic reactions to the drug, had seen no evidence that its use was beneficial, and that it was "irresponsible, unethical and unlawful" to administer the drug. However, South African health minister Nkosazana Zuma was quoted on World AIDS Day as saying that she was considering vetoing the MCC regarding the issue, and new health legislation to be tabled before Parliament in January may give her the power to do just that.

Dr Zuma said that endless pleas from dying AIDS sufferers to be allowed to use the drug "brought tears to her eyes," and that she could see no reason why they should be denied the treatment, as the practice of giving unregistered medicines to dying patients is well-established.