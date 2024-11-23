South African AIDS "Cure" Conjures Up Kemron Myth

Claims by a team of Pretoria researchers that they have found a cheapwonder cure for AIDS have caused a stir, but also embarrassment for the University of Pretoria and the South African government.
The controversial news about the medicine, Virodene PO58, became public after four researchers - Olga Visser, an independent researcher at the University's department of cardiothoracic surgery, Dirk du Plessis and Callie Landauer, two cardiothoracic surgeons, and Eugene Olivier, a clinical pharmacist at Pretoria Technikon - presented their findings to a cabinet meeting with a request for state funding of approximately 4 million rand ($880,000).
The researchers claimed that Virodene PO58, which has been patented, can penetrate lymphocytes and inhibit the replication of HIV within cells. They presented two AIDS sufferers who described their experiences with the drug, which is delivered via a transdermal patch.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze