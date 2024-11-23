South African Drugmakers Are Censured By PSSA

At a National Executive Committee meeting, the Pharmaceutical Society ofSouth Africa resolved unanimously to exercise censure against the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of South Africa, a recognized body in terms of the constitution of the PSSA, whose executive director, Ivan Kotze, made this announcement.
This unprecedented action was taken in response to the alleged "ongoing campaign of dissemination of false and misleading statements made by the chief executive of the PMASA, Miryenna Deeb," Mr Kotze explained.
This means that the PSSA, in terms of its constitution, will establish a committee to investigate whether disciplinary action against the PMASA should be taken. According to Mr Kotze, "Ms Deeb's recent statements, that up to 10% of medicines on pharmacy shelves in South Africa are counterfeit and that some of these counterfeit medicines are made of talcum powder and sand with little active ingredients, is totally false and cannot be substantiated." He added that "medicines on pharmacy shelves in South Africa comply with legal requirements and pharmacists in South Africa will not supply any medicines to the public if the quality of the drug is suspect."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze