South African Drugmakers Are Censured By PSSA

At a National Executive Committee meeting, the Pharmaceutical Society ofSouth Africa resolved unanimously to exercise censure against the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of South Africa, a recognized body in terms of the constitution of the PSSA, whose executive director, Ivan Kotze, made this announcement.

This unprecedented action was taken in response to the alleged "ongoing campaign of dissemination of false and misleading statements made by the chief executive of the PMASA, Miryenna Deeb," Mr Kotze explained.

This means that the PSSA, in terms of its constitution, will establish a committee to investigate whether disciplinary action against the PMASA should be taken. According to Mr Kotze, "Ms Deeb's recent statements, that up to 10% of medicines on pharmacy shelves in South Africa are counterfeit and that some of these counterfeit medicines are made of talcum powder and sand with little active ingredients, is totally false and cannot be substantiated." He added that "medicines on pharmacy shelves in South Africa comply with legal requirements and pharmacists in South Africa will not supply any medicines to the public if the quality of the drug is suspect."