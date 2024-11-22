Friday 22 November 2024

Spain: Health Cover Debate Reopens

13 February 1995

Angeles Amador, Spain's Minister for Health and Consumption, has made moves to reopen the debate on private insurance.

The bill on supervision of private insurance was passed by the Council of ministers last month, but now various ministries are expressing discontent with it. Ms Amador opposes various parts of the bill which, depending on the economy ministry, could force the debate's reopening by the general directorate for insurance. The Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias says it has been informed that the objections follow deputy prime minister Narcis Serra's decision to push for approval without the final text having been agreed after recommendations from the State Council, the Social and Economy Council and others.

Ms Amador's objections focus on the formula for agreement between Social Security and insurers in relation to health cover.

