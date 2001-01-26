Spain's antibiotic use awareness campaign

In a pioneering initiative in which the whole Spanish health system willplay a part, the country has kicked off its first domestic campaign for awakening public awareness on the responsible use of antibiotics. In Spain, although antibiotics are classified as prescription drugs, they are often available without one.
The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, the Spanish Society of Chemotherapy and the drugmakers association Farmindustria have started the first national campaign, which uses the slogans "Antibiotics are not to be taken lightly" and " Don't use antibiotics on your own account," in conjunction with Pfizer, Almirall Prodesfarma and Pharmacia, and with the assistance of the communications agency Global Press Worldwide.
Aims to create new culture for the proper use of antibiotics
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze