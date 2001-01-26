Spain's antibiotic use awareness campaign

In a pioneering initiative in which the whole Spanish health system willplay a part, the country has kicked off its first domestic campaign for awakening public awareness on the responsible use of antibiotics. In Spain, although antibiotics are classified as prescription drugs, they are often available without one.

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, the Spanish Society of Chemotherapy and the drugmakers association Farmindustria have started the first national campaign, which uses the slogans "Antibiotics are not to be taken lightly" and " Don't use antibiotics on your own account," in conjunction with Pfizer, Almirall Prodesfarma and Pharmacia, and with the assistance of the communications agency Global Press Worldwide.

Aims to create new culture for the proper use of antibiotics