Spain To Set Up Medicines Agency

The Spanish Ministry of Health says it intends to create a nationalmedicines evaluation agency, which will be responsible for granting pharmaceutical product approvals, reports the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.
The decision has been prompted by the establishment of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency in 1995, and the formation of the single European market.
The new Spanish agency will be formed through the merger of the current General Subdirectorate for the Evaluation of Medicines, which is part of the General Directorate for Pharmacy, with the National Center for Pharmacobiology. The new agency will have its own budget but will remain under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze