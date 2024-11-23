Spain To Set Up Medicines Agency

The Spanish Ministry of Health says it intends to create a nationalmedicines evaluation agency, which will be responsible for granting pharmaceutical product approvals, reports the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

The decision has been prompted by the establishment of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency in 1995, and the formation of the single European market.

The new Spanish agency will be formed through the merger of the current General Subdirectorate for the Evaluation of Medicines, which is part of the General Directorate for Pharmacy, with the National Center for Pharmacobiology. The new agency will have its own budget but will remain under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health.