SPANISH DRUG IMPORTS AND EXPORTS IN 1993

Spanish pharmaceutical imports and exports in 1993 fared better than in previous years, mainly as a result of the more realistic value of rates of exchange since the devaluations of the peseta in 1992.

In 1993, total pharmaceutical imports into Spain were valued at 197.64 billion pesetas (41.45 billion). Raw materials amounted to 55.01 billion pesetas, and pharmaceutical products were 142.62 billion pesetas. Total exports for the year were 104.17 billion pesetas, 49.23 billion pesetas from raw materials and 54.95 billion pesetas from pharmaceutical products.

Antibiotics were the largest group among the raw materials making up 50.6% of raw material imports and 85.7% of raw material exports. Finished and semifinished drug products represented 69.1% of imports and 76.5% of exports.