Spanish Plan To Clear Health Care Debt

The Spanish under secretary for Health, Jose Luis Temes, has said that debt generated by the health care system in 1992 and 1993 amounted to 290.7 billion pesetas ($2.3 billion). The government official said that a plan is being implemented that will clear the debt by 1996.
In order to clear the debt, the under secretary has said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias, a payment will be made this year of 149.9 billion pesetas, then in 1995 a further 57.9 pesetas will be paid, and in 1996 the remaining debt of 82.9 billion pesetas will be cleared.
The budget for health care spending in 1994 is 2.8 billion pesetas, but expenditure will reach just under 3 billion pesetas, according to Mr Temes. Pharmaceutical expenditure has been rising at a rate of 15% in recent years, but last year it increased 8.5%, and this year is expected to increase 3.5%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze