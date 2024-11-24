Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre is advancing combinations of therapeutic antibody product candidates, with pre-clinical and planned clinical studies aiming to study the safety and efficacy of the following combinations of product candidates: SPY120 program which combines product candidates SPY001 (α4β7) and SPY002 (TL1A), SPY130 program which combines SPY001 (α4β7) and SPY003 (IL-23), and the SPY230 program which combines SPY002 (TL1A) and SPY003 (IL-23).