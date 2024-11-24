Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biotech company utilizing antibody engineering to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Spyre is advancing combinations of therapeutic antibody product candidates, with pre-clinical and planned clinical studies aiming to study the safety and efficacy of the following combinations of product candidates: SPY120 program which combines product candidates SPY001 (α4β7) and SPY002 (TL1A), SPY130 program which combines SPY001 (α4β7) and SPY003 (IL-23), and the SPY230 program which combines SPY002 (TL1A) and SPY003 (IL-23).

Latest Spyre Therapeutics News

Spyre Therapeutics lures Abivax exec to be its CMO
3 October 2024
After Spyre buy, Aeglea aims high in IBD
22 June 2023
