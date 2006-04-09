Stem cells used to successfully treat spinal cord injuries in rats

A study which appears in the March 29 issue of the Journal of Neuroscience suggests that stem cells can repair damaged spinal tissue and help restore function in rats with spinal injuries. The work was carried out by Michael Fehlings and colleagues at the Toronto Western Research Institute and the University of Toronto in Canada.
The group transplanted fluorescently-labeled cells from the brains of adult mice into rats with spinal damage, where the cells were maintained with the addition of growth factors and immunosuppression. In total, one third of the transplanted cells migrated to the site of the spinal injury and were incorporated into the damaged tissue. Over time, these cells developed into the type of cells damaged in the injury, eventually beginning to produce myelin which is vital for nerve fiber signal transduction. The researchers hope that their findings may lead to the development of new treatment approaches in humans.
