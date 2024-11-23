Sth Korea Launches Medicine Reform Commission

In South Korea, the government has set up a commission to push for reforms in medicine and public health, which is inaugurated as an advisory body to the Prime Minister, reports Korea Newsreview. The Commission is comprised of 30 members, including government officials, medical experts, lawyers and consumers, and its remit is to "find ways to meet public demands for better medical services," an official said after the first meeting of the group.

The Commission, set up as five subgroups, will discuss short- and long-term objectives. As far as the first is concerned, the focus will be on the reinforcement of emergency systems, the improvement of state-administered tests and financial incentives for medical organizations.