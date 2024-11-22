Streptokinase Trial Halted

- The Data Monitoring Committee for the Multicenter Acute Stroke Trial - Europe (MAST-E) of streptokinase in acute ischemic stroke has been halted due to a higher rate of symptomatic hemorrhage and mortality in the treated group. The trial included 270 patients in 48 centers in France and the USA. The researchers reported that the mortality rate at six months was 44% higher in the thrombolyzed group than in the placebo arm. The report concludes that the use of thrombolytics in patients with severe acute brain ischemia should be restricted to clinical trials.