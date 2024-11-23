Strong Growth At Hungary's Human

Hungarian pharmacutical producer Human has recorded net profits of 674.1million forint ($3.4 million) on sales of 12.34 billion forint in the first nine months of 1997, an increase of 28.6% on the corresponding period of last year, according to MTI Econews.
The firm's domestic turnover was 10.73 billion forint, up 22.8%, while exports rose 85.5% to 1.67 billion forint. The increase in exports was attributed to a rise in orders for biochemicals contract work and higher sales of insulin and infusion liquids. In anticipation of further growth in exports, Human has started registering its products in the Czech and Slovak Republics, as well as in Romania, Russia and Lithuania.
Human's third-quarter sales of 4.46 billion forint were less than average as a result of the usual low level of demand for drugs during that period.
